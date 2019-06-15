Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. Stinson. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

David L. Stinson, age 71, passed away on March 13, 2019 in Florida, at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center, after a short battle with cancer.



David grew up in Laconia, New Hampshire, one of 5 sons of Laurence and Vera (Grant) Stinson. He is survived by a sister in law, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. For much of his adult life David was the caretaker for Kurt and Tony. He took great pride in making sure their lives were positive and fulfilling under his care.



David was a graduate of Laconia High School. Soon after graduation, David enlisted in the Army, where he served for 3 years including one year overseas in Vietnam as an Infantry Mortarman. He achieved the rank of Sergeant during his service, and was awarded The National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Four Bronze Service Stars, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device. When David was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, he was serving in the 148th Military Police Company.



David had a great love for playing and watching tennis, competing throughout much of his life. He also was a devoted fan of the New England Patriots, enjoying their many successes in recent years. David also was an avid photographer for a large portion of his life.



A cemetery committal will be held on Wednesday, June 26th at 10am at the Veteran Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire.



To view David's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit





David L. Stinson, age 71, passed away on March 13, 2019 in Florida, at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center, after a short battle with cancer.David grew up in Laconia, New Hampshire, one of 5 sons of Laurence and Vera (Grant) Stinson. He is survived by a sister in law, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. For much of his adult life David was the caretaker for Kurt and Tony. He took great pride in making sure their lives were positive and fulfilling under his care.David was a graduate of Laconia High School. Soon after graduation, David enlisted in the Army, where he served for 3 years including one year overseas in Vietnam as an Infantry Mortarman. He achieved the rank of Sergeant during his service, and was awarded The National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Four Bronze Service Stars, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device. When David was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, he was serving in the 148th Military Police Company.David had a great love for playing and watching tennis, competing throughout much of his life. He also was a devoted fan of the New England Patriots, enjoying their many successes in recent years. David also was an avid photographer for a large portion of his life.A cemetery committal will be held on Wednesday, June 26th at 10am at the Veteran Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire.To view David's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Published in The Concord Monitor on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close