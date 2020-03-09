Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lee Nichols. View Sign Service Information William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home 584 W Main St Tilton , NH 03276 (603)-286-3132 Service 11:00 AM New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery Boscawen , NH Send Flowers Obituary

David L. Nichols, 69, a resident of Alexandria, passed away at his home on Friday, March 6, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Andover on June 15, 1950, son of the late John S. and Frances (Brock) Nichols.



David was educated in Hill and Bristol and was proud to be in the first graduating class of the New Hampshire Technical Institute in Laconia with a degree in machine tool processes.



He proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam War, from September 21, 1971 until his honorable discharge on October 14, 1975.



After his military service David resided and worked in Norfolk, VA but returned back to NH and the Newfound area where he worked as a machinist. He held positions at the then Esty Tool and Die, where he formed many lasting friendships, Freudenberg, his own shop, Smith River Machining and then retiring from Watts Regulators in Franklin.



David's greatest loves was his family and their many trips to Eastport, ME to spend time together. He was a member of the VFW in Bristol and was a strong supporter of the South Danbury Christian Church. He also enjoyed the camaraderie of friends in his dart and pool leagues.



David's family includes his wife of 29 years, Bonnie Lee (Chellis) Nichols of Alexandria, his son, Christopher Lamos and his much loved granddaughters, Violet and Acelyn. He is also survived by his sister, Judith Costanzo of Farmington, his two brothers, John Nichols of Loudon and Steven Nichols of Jacksonville, FL, his step mother, Nancy Abbott Nichols of Franklin, step sisters, Beth Chamberlain of Andover, Brenna Benson of Franklin and FL and several nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews that adored him.



According to David's wishes there will be no calling hours. A service with military honors will be held in the chapel at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations in memory of Dave, to be made to the Bridge House, 260 Highland St., Plymouth, NH 03264, to assist fellow veterans.



The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.



