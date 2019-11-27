David "Pal" Lehman changed this world with his kindness, unconditional love and infectious laughter. His 54 7/8th years were miraculous each day. He was a gentle, chivalrous, honorable, and fun loving man that was quick to shake your hand as he didn't know a stranger.



He exemplified friendship, cared deeply about people's feelings and brought out the best in others. He gave to his community through volunteering at the Olive Branch, Meals on Wheels, was a regular participant at Paden City's Police and Fire Department events. He never missed a Labor Day parade.



Pal's passion for animals, all football, Mountaineer sports, the Three Stooges, music, pizza parties, and just simple fun, taught us how to focus on the joys of life and to laugh and dance with abandon.



Please join us for a party to celebrate his life this Friday, November 29th from 2:00 - 4:00 at his home, or anywhere you are. He continues to be an exceptional teacher, even in his passing.



He lived by "No one puts Baby in a corner."



In lieu of flowers, please offer donations to Journey Hospice, 314 S Wells St., Sistersville, WV 26175.



