Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David M. Foss. View Sign

David M Foss, 76,died on February 18, 2019. Dave was born in Camden, NJ on May 5, 1942, the son of Robert W. Foss and Janiece (Canney) Foss. Moving to Rochester, NH in 1946 where he spent his early school years before moving to Epsom, hee graduated from Pembroke Academy in 1960 and then NH Technical Institute.



After graduating he moved to Springfield, MA where he worked as an electronics engineer for A T&T retiring after 30 years at which time he moved to Sallisaw,OK.



Dave's passion was restoring classic cars, his favorite being his 1957 Chevy convertible. He had a lifelong interest in Space.



He is survived by two daughters, Robyn Foss and husband, Carl of Ellicott City, MD and Kimberlee Schwartz and husband, Eric of Westfield, MA; four grandchildren, Christopher Jordan, Joseph Jordan, Amberlee Rodriquez and Ari Schwartz; 2 great granddaughters, two sisters, Susan Johnson of Northwood, NH and Deborah Wead of Epsom, NH, nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in Fairview Cemetery, Northwood, NH.



Memorial donations may be made to New Rye Church, 289 New Rye Road, Epsom, NH 03234.



To sign an online guest book go to

David M Foss, 76,died on February 18, 2019. Dave was born in Camden, NJ on May 5, 1942, the son of Robert W. Foss and Janiece (Canney) Foss. Moving to Rochester, NH in 1946 where he spent his early school years before moving to Epsom, hee graduated from Pembroke Academy in 1960 and then NH Technical Institute.After graduating he moved to Springfield, MA where he worked as an electronics engineer for A T&T retiring after 30 years at which time he moved to Sallisaw,OK.Dave's passion was restoring classic cars, his favorite being his 1957 Chevy convertible. He had a lifelong interest in Space.He is survived by two daughters, Robyn Foss and husband, Carl of Ellicott City, MD and Kimberlee Schwartz and husband, Eric of Westfield, MA; four grandchildren, Christopher Jordan, Joseph Jordan, Amberlee Rodriquez and Ari Schwartz; 2 great granddaughters, two sisters, Susan Johnson of Northwood, NH and Deborah Wead of Epsom, NH, nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in Fairview Cemetery, Northwood, NH.Memorial donations may be made to New Rye Church, 289 New Rye Road, Epsom, NH 03234.To sign an online guest book go to www.chardwickfuneralservice.com Funeral Home Chadwick Funeral Service

235 Main Street P.O. Box 68

New London , NH 03257

(603) 526-6442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close