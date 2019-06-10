Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David N. Merrill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Nelson Merrill 9/20/1924 - 6/2/2019. David grew up on the west side in Manchester, NH. The youngest, born into a bustling family and being a late in life child of the depression, his shoes were never large enough. Eventually, those feet of humble beginnings grew to a 12 quadruple E and it would have been hard for anyone to fill those shoes.



There was another child in that neighborhood, Agnes Willet. They met when they were five. They both attended West High School. She was beautiful and played the field. He was smitten, patient and waited.



His college education at UNH was interrupted in 1943 by WWII. He served in the army as a sergeant in the Pacific Theatre where he was badly burned in a munitions dump explosion and nearly died. He returned in 1946 to marry Agnes and continue his education at UNH on the GI Bill. He graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering.



David spent his career working in power plants eventually rising to become Executive Vice President and an Officer at Public Service Company of NH. He was Production Manager and instrumental in overseeing the building of the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant.



Along the way, he served as the first chairman of the New England Power Pool's Executive Committee, a member of NEPOOL's Executive Committee, a member of the review committee for same, an original director of Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Corporation, as the chairman of the Engineering and Operations Advisory Board of the Electric Council of New England, as chairman of the ECNE Power Generation Committee, as a member of the American Nuclear Society, as a member of the Edison Electric Institute's Prime Movers Committee, and as chairman of the Northeast Power Coordinating Council System Operations Committee.



He enjoyed a good round of golf, gardening, auctions, walking on country roads, crossword puzzles and his family. And there were always pets in that family. Cats were okay but he loved dogs. Any stray of either variety was always welcomed at their country home in Candia, NH. At one point, Agnes and David cared for ten cats and five dogs, all strays. He and Agnes were a mini Animal Rescue League.



David was predeceased by his wife, Agnes Willet Merrill and his son, Mark Willet Merrill. He is survived by his daughter, Anne Posnack, and her husband Alan, of Alton, NH. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Christina Fackert of Haverhill, Massachusetts, her husband Matthew and their daughter Cora as well as two nieces, Patty Torrent of Brooksville, Florida and Sheila Wollam of Black Mountain, North Carolina.



His family wishes him peace and laughter with Agnes and Marcus and know that all the dogs have come to greet him.



There will be no services per his request. Those wishing to remember David can make contributions to their local Humane Society or Live and Let Live Farm in Chichester, NH. Or better yet, adopt a dog!





David Nelson Merrill 9/20/1924 - 6/2/2019. David grew up on the west side in Manchester, NH. The youngest, born into a bustling family and being a late in life child of the depression, his shoes were never large enough. Eventually, those feet of humble beginnings grew to a 12 quadruple E and it would have been hard for anyone to fill those shoes.There was another child in that neighborhood, Agnes Willet. They met when they were five. They both attended West High School. She was beautiful and played the field. He was smitten, patient and waited.His college education at UNH was interrupted in 1943 by WWII. He served in the army as a sergeant in the Pacific Theatre where he was badly burned in a munitions dump explosion and nearly died. He returned in 1946 to marry Agnes and continue his education at UNH on the GI Bill. He graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering.David spent his career working in power plants eventually rising to become Executive Vice President and an Officer at Public Service Company of NH. He was Production Manager and instrumental in overseeing the building of the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant.Along the way, he served as the first chairman of the New England Power Pool's Executive Committee, a member of NEPOOL's Executive Committee, a member of the review committee for same, an original director of Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Corporation, as the chairman of the Engineering and Operations Advisory Board of the Electric Council of New England, as chairman of the ECNE Power Generation Committee, as a member of the American Nuclear Society, as a member of the Edison Electric Institute's Prime Movers Committee, and as chairman of the Northeast Power Coordinating Council System Operations Committee.He enjoyed a good round of golf, gardening, auctions, walking on country roads, crossword puzzles and his family. And there were always pets in that family. Cats were okay but he loved dogs. Any stray of either variety was always welcomed at their country home in Candia, NH. At one point, Agnes and David cared for ten cats and five dogs, all strays. He and Agnes were a mini Animal Rescue League.David was predeceased by his wife, Agnes Willet Merrill and his son, Mark Willet Merrill. He is survived by his daughter, Anne Posnack, and her husband Alan, of Alton, NH. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Christina Fackert of Haverhill, Massachusetts, her husband Matthew and their daughter Cora as well as two nieces, Patty Torrent of Brooksville, Florida and Sheila Wollam of Black Mountain, North Carolina.His family wishes him peace and laughter with Agnes and Marcus and know that all the dogs have come to greet him.There will be no services per his request. Those wishing to remember David can make contributions to their local Humane Society or Live and Let Live Farm in Chichester, NH. Or better yet, adopt a dog! Published in The Concord Monitor on June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close