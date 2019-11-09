Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David R. Newbery. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





David was born July 3, 1946 in Rockville Centre, NY, son of Percy Cooper Newbery and the late Joan Clifford Newbery.



Dave Newbery served his country during the Vietnam War and later went on to re-enlist as an ARMY reservist. He became a company commander and earned the rank of Captain during his 19 years of total service.



He served his community as a volunteer firefighter in the prestigious Freeport Fire Department Truck 1 for over 50 years.



He provided compassion and care to all of his patients as a critical care nurse at Nassau County Medical Center, East Meadow, NY for 30 years.



Dave Newbery was a man of faith and commitment. He found solace and joy through prayer and devotion to his church. He leaves a legacy of compassion, servitude, and love for family.



In addition to his father, he is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Elizabeth "Liz" Newbery; son, David Newbery (Renita) of Freeport, NY; daughter, Elizabeth Cates (Jasmine) of Hampstead, NC; four grandchildren, eight siblings, Joanmarie Angelo (Sal), Suzan Pavlik (Steve), Bruce Newbery (Karen), Guy Newbery (Mary), Kellie Hinrichs (Gary), Kim Paskalis (Andrew), Christina Furlone (Robert), and Jennifer Mead (Matthew); and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Hungerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home, from 7pm-9pm.



Inurnment, with military honors, will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn, N.Y. at 1pm.





David R. Newbery David Richard Newbery, 73, of Hampstead, died Sunday, November 3, 2019.David was born July 3, 1946 in Rockville Centre, NY, son of Percy Cooper Newbery and the late Joan Clifford Newbery.Dave Newbery served his country during the Vietnam War and later went on to re-enlist as an ARMY reservist. He became a company commander and earned the rank of Captain during his 19 years of total service.He served his community as a volunteer firefighter in the prestigious Freeport Fire Department Truck 1 for over 50 years.He provided compassion and care to all of his patients as a critical care nurse at Nassau County Medical Center, East Meadow, NY for 30 years.Dave Newbery was a man of faith and commitment. He found solace and joy through prayer and devotion to his church. He leaves a legacy of compassion, servitude, and love for family.In addition to his father, he is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Elizabeth "Liz" Newbery; son, David Newbery (Renita) of Freeport, NY; daughter, Elizabeth Cates (Jasmine) of Hampstead, NC; four grandchildren, eight siblings, Joanmarie Angelo (Sal), Suzan Pavlik (Steve), Bruce Newbery (Karen), Guy Newbery (Mary), Kellie Hinrichs (Gary), Kim Paskalis (Andrew), Christina Furlone (Robert), and Jennifer Mead (Matthew); and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Hungerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home, from 7pm-9pm.Inurnment, with military honors, will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn, N.Y. at 1pm. Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close