Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David R. Twyon. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM CenterPoint Church 20 N. State St Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Roy Twyon, age 48, of Loudon, and Wolfeboro, died unexpectedly Wednesday December 4, 2019, after an accidental fall in his home.



He was born in Saugus, Massachusetts, and graduated from Kingswood Regional High School in 1989 before going on to Gordon College, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and then completed his Masters Degree in Social Work at the University of New Hampshire.



David had a compassionate heart and a passion for encouraging others to see their strengths and had a gentle and kind approach in caring for his clients, friends, families and strangers alike. His dry humor fueled laughter and promoted a sense of being known by all who knew him. David had a quiet but deep Faith in the Lord, which grounded him and enabled him to be a servant in caring for others.



David enjoyed a career in the mental health field, working many years full time at the Family Health Center as a Mental Health Counselor. David had a part time private practice at Lighthouse



Therapy in Concord and had the privilege of working at the prestigious St. Paul's School in Concord, NH where he was employed at the time of his death.



David was a creature of habit and never wavered in his love and commitment to his family. He doted over his daughter Addison, spending time at her dance recitals, and hockey games and spent many hours skiing at Gunstock and Mt. Sunapee, and making sure she was enjoying all life had to offer.



Although Jacob moved out at an early age, David loved spending time with him, watching football and enjoying simple times together.



He enjoyed playing his guitar, backyard and campfire settings, attending many concerts including the Dave Mathews Band and James Taylor, Seinfeld re-runs, especially with Kramer, whom he named his cat after, as well as traveling to Alaska, and Caribbean destinations like Mexico, St. John, USVI and cruise ship vacations with family.



David met Paget Allis in 2014, and their friendship grew into a beautiful romance leading to their engagement this past August 2019 during a summer vacation in Martha's Vineyard. His daughter Addison was the architect behind the engagement and plans were in the making for a date to be married in the near future. Although this ceremonious date never happened because of his untimely death, Paget, Addison and David were a family, as evidenced through every action and emotion between them over the past 5 years. David also enjoyed spending time with Paget's family in Dublin, NH.



He was predeceased by his ex-wife, Michelle Barkes Twyon in 2018; his mother, Sandra Reed Twyon six months earlier in 2019; his father, Bruce D. Twyon in 1996 and step mother, Carol Twyon in 2016.



David is survived by his daughter, Addison Twyon of Loudon; his Fiance, Paget Allis of Dublin; his stepson, Jacob Duchesneau of Boscawen; his sister, Barrie and her husband, Keith Daigneault of Concord, NH; his brother, Bruce Twyon and David Torrance of Hopkinton, NH and his Grandparents, David and Shirley Sargent of Sunapee as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws and distant relatives all listed on Facebook and



Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, NH, from 4:00-7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at the CenterPoint Church, 20 N. State St., Concord, NH, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, contributions and memorial donations may be made in the name of "Addison Twyon", c/o Peoples United Bank, 197 Loudon Rd., Concord, NH 03301.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

David Roy Twyon, age 48, of Loudon, and Wolfeboro, died unexpectedly Wednesday December 4, 2019, after an accidental fall in his home.He was born in Saugus, Massachusetts, and graduated from Kingswood Regional High School in 1989 before going on to Gordon College, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and then completed his Masters Degree in Social Work at the University of New Hampshire.David had a compassionate heart and a passion for encouraging others to see their strengths and had a gentle and kind approach in caring for his clients, friends, families and strangers alike. His dry humor fueled laughter and promoted a sense of being known by all who knew him. David had a quiet but deep Faith in the Lord, which grounded him and enabled him to be a servant in caring for others.David enjoyed a career in the mental health field, working many years full time at the Family Health Center as a Mental Health Counselor. David had a part time private practice at LighthouseTherapy in Concord and had the privilege of working at the prestigious St. Paul's School in Concord, NH where he was employed at the time of his death.David was a creature of habit and never wavered in his love and commitment to his family. He doted over his daughter Addison, spending time at her dance recitals, and hockey games and spent many hours skiing at Gunstock and Mt. Sunapee, and making sure she was enjoying all life had to offer.Although Jacob moved out at an early age, David loved spending time with him, watching football and enjoying simple times together.He enjoyed playing his guitar, backyard and campfire settings, attending many concerts including the Dave Mathews Band and James Taylor, Seinfeld re-runs, especially with Kramer, whom he named his cat after, as well as traveling to Alaska, and Caribbean destinations like Mexico, St. John, USVI and cruise ship vacations with family.David met Paget Allis in 2014, and their friendship grew into a beautiful romance leading to their engagement this past August 2019 during a summer vacation in Martha's Vineyard. His daughter Addison was the architect behind the engagement and plans were in the making for a date to be married in the near future. Although this ceremonious date never happened because of his untimely death, Paget, Addison and David were a family, as evidenced through every action and emotion between them over the past 5 years. David also enjoyed spending time with Paget's family in Dublin, NH.He was predeceased by his ex-wife, Michelle Barkes Twyon in 2018; his mother, Sandra Reed Twyon six months earlier in 2019; his father, Bruce D. Twyon in 1996 and step mother, Carol Twyon in 2016.David is survived by his daughter, Addison Twyon of Loudon; his Fiance, Paget Allis of Dublin; his stepson, Jacob Duchesneau of Boscawen; his sister, Barrie and her husband, Keith Daigneault of Concord, NH; his brother, Bruce Twyon and David Torrance of Hopkinton, NH and his Grandparents, David and Shirley Sargent of Sunapee as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws and distant relatives all listed on Facebook and legacy.com Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, NH, from 4:00-7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at the CenterPoint Church, 20 N. State St., Concord, NH, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, contributions and memorial donations may be made in the name of "Addison Twyon", c/o Peoples United Bank, 197 Loudon Rd., Concord, NH 03301.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of David R. Twyon. Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close