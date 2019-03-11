Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David R. Wein. View Sign

- Mr. David R. Wein, 81, of Pembroke, passed away suddenly on March 10, 2019 at Concord Hospital from injuries sustained in a fall.



Born in Needham, MA, David was the son of the late Richard B. and Helen P. (Stranahan) Wein. He was raised and educated in Meredith. Upon graduation, he attended the University of New Hampshire.



Prior to his retirement, David was employed as a mortgage officer at the Concord Savings Bank. He was a 50 year member of the Eureka Lodge No. 11 in Concord and was a member of the Concord Lions Club. He and his wife participated in several programs through the Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association and in earlier years, he was a coach for the Suncook Little League.



David enjoyed antiques and was well known for his collections of stamps and coins. He was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins fan. He also enjoyed gardening and had a love for jazz music, attending several jazz festivals through the years.



He was predeceased by his sister, Deborah H. Carpenter.



David is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 57 years, Martha (Jewett) Wein; his sons, Dr. Richard O. Wein of Boston and Garrett M. Wein and his wife Susan of Windham. He was the grandfather to Cristian, Mason and Bennett. He was the brother to Dana A. Wein and is also survived by his dog, Brady.



Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, March 13th from 3 to 6 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. A Celebration of His Life will follow the visitation at the Red Blazer Restaurant in Concord. Burial will take place in Vermont at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

