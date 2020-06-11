David Schock, 68 passed peacefully away on May 13, 2020 at the CRVNA Hospice House in Concord, New Hampshire after an inspiring and courageous battle with cancer.
David was a talented guitar player and singer/songwriter and his well-crafted songs were an inspiration to all who were fortunate enough to hear him play. The popular "What Is Love," "How Can It Be," and "Forever Wales" are examples of his many moving melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and improvisational style of songs.
He worked for the State of New Hampshire for 29 years; retiring in 2017.
Prior to his career with the State of New Hampshire, he dedicated many years of his life as a drug and alcohol counselor at Teen Challenge Training Center; helping many troubled youth find their way to sobriety. He was an integral part of a group that built a school for children in the Republic of Honduras in Central America in the 1980's.
David was a unique individual; generous with his time and resources to those who needed a helping hand. He was a champion for the underdog.
He was a loyal and passionate New England Patriots fan and the experience of watching the Pats play in person at Gillette was always a thrill to both him and Liz.
He was a graduate of New Hampshire College.
He is survived by his loving wife Liz of 28 years, daughter Jennifer Schock, brother Glenn Morrill and wife Linda, brother Mark Morrill and life partner JoJo Ackerman, sister Lilly Cote and husband Leo. He will be lovingly remembered by his many nephews and nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews; many of whom were also inspired by his love of music, storytelling and unique style of guitar playing and songwriting.
He was predeceased by son Jack in 1987, daughter Tracy in 2015, and brother Ernest Morrill in 2010. His mother Barbara Houston-McCue passed away in 2016.
Memorial services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 11, 2020.