Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

David Tousignant, age 59, of Blakes Hill Road passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 29, 2019 after injuries he sustained in a motorcycling accident.



He was born in Boston, MA son of the late John and Margaret (Shute) Tousignant. He was a graduate of Chelmsford High School.



David worked as a general contractor and was owner and operator of Waterview Construction for many years.



He enjoyed fishing, boating, and was a motorsport enthusiast. He was a former member of the Northwood Economic Development Committee, past Vice President of the Northwood Crank Pullers Snowmobile Club, and very much enjoyed being involved in the community, including planning events like the Annual Northwood Bean Hole Bash.



In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his son Nicholas Tousignant.



He is survived by his wife, Karen (Laliberte) Tousignant of Northwood, his children, Katie Martell and her husband Russ of Alburgh, VT; Matthew Champagne of Salem, AL; Sarah Champagne Gill of Epsom; Ben Snadon of Abilene, TX and Candice Tummins of Waco, TX; several grandchildren; his sister, Beth Hill and her husband Todd of North Hampton, NH; his brother, Steve Tousignant of Portsmouth, NH; nieces and nephews; and his mother- and father-in-law, Alphonse and Alveine Laliberte.



Memorial visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 4th from 4 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 10 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 814 Elm Street Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101

David Tousignant, age 59, of Blakes Hill Road passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 29, 2019 after injuries he sustained in a motorcycling accident.He was born in Boston, MA son of the late John and Margaret (Shute) Tousignant. He was a graduate of Chelmsford High School.David worked as a general contractor and was owner and operator of Waterview Construction for many years.He enjoyed fishing, boating, and was a motorsport enthusiast. He was a former member of the Northwood Economic Development Committee, past Vice President of the Northwood Crank Pullers Snowmobile Club, and very much enjoyed being involved in the community, including planning events like the Annual Northwood Bean Hole Bash.In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his son Nicholas Tousignant.He is survived by his wife, Karen (Laliberte) Tousignant of Northwood, his children, Katie Martell and her husband Russ of Alburgh, VT; Matthew Champagne of Salem, AL; Sarah Champagne Gill of Epsom; Ben Snadon of Abilene, TX and Candice Tummins of Waco, TX; several grandchildren; his sister, Beth Hill and her husband Todd of North Hampton, NH; his brother, Steve Tousignant of Portsmouth, NH; nieces and nephews; and his mother- and father-in-law, Alphonse and Alveine Laliberte.Memorial visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 4th from 4 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 10 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 814 Elm Street Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101 Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.