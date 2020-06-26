David W. Burnham, 80, passed away on June 24, 2020, in Concord NH.
Dave was born on February 21, 1940, in Ridley Park, PA, to the late Melvin and Margaret Burnham. He graduated from Springfield High School in PA, earned a psychology degree from Lycoming College, a Master of Education from Springfield College in MA, as well as a Certificate of Advanced Study.
In 1964, Dave joined the Air Force and was stationed at Hanscom Field in Bedford, MA. His passion for flying began when he joined the Aero Club and learned to fly light airplanes. During this time, he met his future wife, Martha. They married on August 3, 1968, and moved to Concord, NH, in 1969. As a career counselor, Dave worked at the NH Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, Riverbend Mental Health Center, Salem Rehabilitation Hospital, and the NH State Prison.
Dave was a very active member at South Congregational Church for nearly 50 years. He served on many committees including the diaconate, Lay Ministry, the collections committee, and Fellowship Group, to name a few. He volunteered many hours at the homeless shelter. His life-long love of singing included both the Lycoming College and South Church choirs as well as the Suncook Valley Chorale.
Dave became a certified yoga instructor in 1998 and taught for many years. He was an Amateur Radio operator (WA1MXN) and enjoyed hundreds of "QSOs," especially with his brothers-in-law Dave, Wayne, and Fred. York Beach and Star Island were some of his favorite destinations. Dave enjoyed flying to Colorado to visit his children and grandchildren. He liked woodworking, home projects, and yardwork. In his retirement, he worked at Bennett Funeral Home. Dave was a kind and generous person, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.
He will be lovingly remembered by Martha, his wife of nearly 52 years; son, Andrew Burnham of NH; daughter, Rebecca (Peter) Collings of CO; sister, Doris (Michael) Lanyon of PA; nephews James (Lorraine) Lanyon of CT and David (Carla) Lanyon of DE and their families; grandchildren, Noel Collings and Lindsey Collings of CO.
A private burial will be held. A celebration of life will be planned after COVID restrictions are lifted.
Donations in Dave's memory may be sent to Lycoming College Choir, One College Place, Williamsport, PA 17701; Star Island Corporation, 30 Middle St., Portsmouth, NH 03801; or South Congregational Church, 27 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.
