Memorial service 2:00 PM Wilmot Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses

Sutton, NH-David W. Hosmer, 80, of Route 114, North Sutton, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at his home.



He was born in New London, NH on March 24, 1939, the son of William A. and Roberta (West) Hosmer. He was a life long resident of Sutton and a member of the Wilmot Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.



David will be remembered for his kind ways with animals, domestic and wild which was evident by his adopting many cats and dogs and even a horse during the course of his life. Watching the birds as they came to the many bird feeders was a favorite pastime.



He enjoyed going to work as greenskeeper for the Lake Sunapee Country Club for 59 years, serving as Superintendent for some of those years. His love of the outdoors continued beyond his work to include his vegetable gardens and providing wood for the winter months. Felling trees, splitting and stacking wood was considered by David as his recreation. He took many cruises with his wife, Teri, experiencing nature throughout many parts of the Western Hemisphere.



David had a twinkle in his eye and a wonderful dry sense of humor which will be missed by all who knew him.



David is survived by his wife of 32 years Teresa (Osborne) Hosmer of North Sutton and his sister-in-law Dayle (Osborne) Finn of Lady Lake, Florida.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Wilmot Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York Inc. 100 Red Mills Rd., Walkill, NY 12589-5200 Or Upper Valley Humane Society 300 Old Route 10, Enfield, NH 03748.

