David W.W. Dennis Jr., age 53 of Franklin, NH died July 3rd after a long battle with Alpha1 Anti-trypsin deficiency.
David was born in Nashua, NH on March 14th, 1967 son to David W.W. Dennis Sr. and Janice R. (Lamonda) Dennis. He was the youngest of 7 children. Along with his Mother he was pre-deceased by his Sister, Tamara L. Fisher. He graduated from Wilton High School as Valedictorian and was truly a gentleman.
He enjoyed Family Gatherings, Rock N Roll, Motor Sports, playing his guitar and Riding his Bicycle. His sense humor was warm and could even attract strangers to listen and laugh, with this he made lifelong friends.
He will be forever loved by his father and his 5 sisters, Michele R. Taillon of Pittsfield NH, Wilma J. Dennis of Franklin NH, Susan F. Montgomery of Deering NH, Shirley R. Dennis of Manchester NH, and Shannon T. Miller of Raymond NH. David was blessed to have a lifelong friend and devoted stepmother Peggy Calvert Shamblin of Winchester VA. He was lovingly adored by many Nieces, Nephews, great nieces, and nephews. David will be very missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of life will be held in his honor.
John 10:29 My Father which gave them me is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father's hand.
David has been set free and is at peace with the Lord.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com