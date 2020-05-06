David Z. Breck
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Z. Breck, age 93, formerly of Rochester passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin.

He was born in Wentworth, NH son of the late Grover and Melissa (Rolfe) Breck. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School and received his degree in Electrical Engineering from UNH.

David was a veteran of the US Army serving during WWII where he was stationed in the Philippines. He worked for many years as an Electrical Engineer for New England Power Service before retiring as Director of Construction. He was a member and former head of the Masonic Lodge Chapter 63 in Warren. He was a member and former deacon of the Wentworth Congregational Church. David had a well known sense of humor and enjoyed playing the organ, banjo, guitar and was a great storyteller for all ages.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife of 68 years Pauline (Belyea) Breck; 3 brothers and 1 sister.

David is survived by his two children, Stephanie Hillis and her husband Robert of Brookfield, and David Breck and his wife Angela of Concord, His grandchildren Jessie Graham and Jenny Meyer both of Virginia, Zachary Moore and his wife Abbey of Manchester, Austin Shelton of Concord; 3 great Grandsons; 5 great granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 regulations private Graveside services will be held at the Warren Village Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The Waters Funeral Home in Concord is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Wentworth Congregational Church, PO Box 3, Wentworth, NH 03282



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 225-5707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved