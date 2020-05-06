David Z. Breck, age 93, formerly of Rochester passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin.



He was born in Wentworth, NH son of the late Grover and Melissa (Rolfe) Breck. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School and received his degree in Electrical Engineering from UNH.



David was a veteran of the US Army serving during WWII where he was stationed in the Philippines. He worked for many years as an Electrical Engineer for New England Power Service before retiring as Director of Construction. He was a member and former head of the Masonic Lodge Chapter 63 in Warren. He was a member and former deacon of the Wentworth Congregational Church. David had a well known sense of humor and enjoyed playing the organ, banjo, guitar and was a great storyteller for all ages.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife of 68 years Pauline (Belyea) Breck; 3 brothers and 1 sister.



David is survived by his two children, Stephanie Hillis and her husband Robert of Brookfield, and David Breck and his wife Angela of Concord, His grandchildren Jessie Graham and Jenny Meyer both of Virginia, Zachary Moore and his wife Abbey of Manchester, Austin Shelton of Concord; 3 great Grandsons; 5 great granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.



Due to Covid-19 regulations private Graveside services will be held at the Warren Village Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



The Waters Funeral Home in Concord is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Wentworth Congregational Church, PO Box 3, Wentworth, NH 03282







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store