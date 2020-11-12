Dean Edward Bensley of New London, NH passed away peacefully on the evening of November 5, 2020 with his loving wife Clare holding his hand and family by his side.



Dean was born April 21, 1931 in Buffalo, NY to Edna Strebel Bensley & Dean Poole Bensley. He attended schools in Kenmore and became an Eagle Scout prior to attending Union College in Schenectady, NY. At Union he was a member of Chi Psi Fraternity and spent his junior year abroad as an exchange scholar at St Andrews University in Scotland.



After graduating from Union in 1953, he received an advanced degree from MIT's Sloan School of Management in 1955. He worked for Raytheon his entire career; eventually rising to vice-president. On the side, Dean was involved in the startup of a successful electronics company.



In 1957, Dean married the love of his life, Clare Jones, after the two were introduced by mutual friends on a sailing trip from Marblehead, MA to the coast of Maine. Dean and Clare, these friends, and their families formed a life-long close knit group that remains active and supportive to this day. Dean and Clare have four children, Susan, Dean, Christine and John, whom they raised in Sudbury, MA, then Santa Barbara, CA, before settling in Concord, MA.



Dean retired in 1981 at age 50 and headed off on the high seas with Clare to sail for four years on their yacht, "Transit". They completed two transatlantic crossings, and sailed the east coast of the US, the Caribbean, Central America, Europe and the Mediterranean as far east as Turkey. Throughout this journey, Dean and Clare were frequently joined by family and friends who shared with them their love of sailing and adventure.



Back on dry land, Dean and Clare spent the next 23 years at their home, "Between the Mountains Farm" in Newbury, NH. During these years, they enjoyed time with their seven grandchildren, teaching them flower and vegetable gardening, sugaring, planting & harvesting Christmas trees, trailblazing, forestry management, cutting wood to heat the farmhouse, and giving them a lifelong appreciation for the great outdoors. Hiking, canoeing, biking, skiing, sailing and land conservation were favorite endeavors.



Dean was an accomplished woodworker, building numerous pieces of furniture, a lapstrake dinghy, and a Friendship sloop that he sailed for years on Lake Sunapee. While at "Between the Mountains Farm", Dean was active in the community, chairing the NH Audubon Society, the Kearsarge Regional School Board, and the Newbury Conservation Commission.



Dean and Clare were members of the Lake Sunapee Yacht Club where Dean enjoyed racing his Star sailboat. Dean and Clare donated a tract of land from their farm for open space conservation to the Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust to be enjoyed by others for years to come, and to form a wildlife corridor between Bald Sunapee and Mt Sunapee.



In 2008, Dean and Clare moved to New London, NH, where they enjoyed the rich cultural offerings, hiking and bicycling, and community involvement. One of their favorite nature settings is marked by a marble bench they donated so walkers can pause to enjoy the peaceful surroundings at the Esther Currier Wildlife Management Area.



Until recently, they wintered aboard their boat and cruised the Inland Waterway between Georgia and Florida, meeting many friends along the way.



Dean inspired all who knew him to respect and enjoy nature, work diligently, and to live life to the fullest. He frequently expressed his joy of living with a beautiful melodious yodel!



He is survived by his wife Clare Jones Bensley of New London NH; his four children: Susan B Reetz and her husband Allan of Meriden, NH, Dean A Bensley and his wife Karen of Kittery Point, ME, Christine B Drain and her late husband Paul of Charlotte, NC, and John E Bensley and his wife Cindy of Natick, MA; Grandchildren Ethan (wife Lia), Gage (wife Katelyn), Alyssa, Ben, Jason, Kyle, and Adam.



Donations in Dean's memory can be made to Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust, or Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice. A private family service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store