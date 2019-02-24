Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Deanna "Dee"(Hoyt) Bresslin, 78, formerly of Weare, NH passed away on Thursday February 21, 2019 after a long illness. She is predeceased by her husband of 41 years Jack Bresslin.She is survived by her son, Dennis Bresslin of Manchester, NH; daughter Kathryn and her husband David Schmechel of Locust Dale, VA; and daughter Karen and her husband Gavin Donaldson of Salisbury, N.H. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren as well as an aunt, Pansy Pebbles of Bow, N.H. Dee was born on February 16, 1941 in Franklin, N.H., the daughter of Louise (Hoyt) Barney and Raymond Barney. She and Jack lived in Weare, N.H. for many years where they enjoyed raising animals on a small family farm. Deanna was an avid outdoorswoman who enjoyed the woods, camping and fishing. She loved the farm and caring for the many animals that they raised. She liked country music as well as bluegrass and always looked forward to attending the county fairs every summer.There will be no calling hours, but a graveside service will be held at Franklin Cemetery in the spring. Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Thibault-Neun Funeral Home

143 Franklin Street

Franklin , NH 03235

