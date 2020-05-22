I am so sorry to hear of Debs sudden passing. I provided her IT support at DVHA for several years. Each time we met, she and I always spent too much time joking around and solving all the offices problems. We always had a lot of laughs and Karli always came up at some point during our chats - she was the light of her life and it was obvious how proud she was of her.



I hope you all find some comfort in all the good memories you all shared together.

Kim Sellears

Coworker