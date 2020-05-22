Deborah C. Stempel
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Crafts Stempel, 68, of Waterbury Center passed away on May 19, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House. She was born on August 12, 1951 in Manchester, NH to parents Mansfield Seth Crafts and Patricia Yeaton Crafts. Deb grew up in Pembroke, NH. On July 11, 1981 she married her love, Syl, who survives her.

Deb was a graduate of Champlain College and Trinity College where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. She worked in the medical accounting profession throughout her career. She specialized in Medicaid budgeting and held positions at various facilities throughout the state including Fletcher Allen, Copley Hospital, and the Department of Vermont Health Access.

She was an active member of the Mansion Hollow Homeowners Association for over 20 years. Deb enjoyed home improvement projects, sewing, gardening, and vacationing in Wells Beach, ME. She loved spending time with family and never missed a get together.

Days before her passing Deb was able to celebrate the marriage of her beloved daughter, Karli Brooke Stempel, to Matthew James Haight. Because her illness was brief and unexpected, her family gathered for an impromptu ceremony where Deb was the guest of honor and loved ones from across the country attended via Zoom.

Deb was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Jonathan Crafts. She is survived by her husband Sylvester Stempel of Waterbury Center, her daughter Karli Stempel and son-in-law Matthew Haight of York, Maine, her sister Cynthia Wilkinson (Thomas) of Concord, NH, her brother James Crafts (Pamela) of Warren and her brother Patrick Johnston (Melanie) of Carefree, AZ. She is also survived by her nephews, Andrew, Nathan, Griffin, and Sam, and her nieces Ashli, Kristin, and Sara.

A celebration of life will be held at future a date. Memorial contributions in Deb's name may be made to McClure Miller Respite House or the University of Vermont Cancer Center. Memorial contributions can be made either online at UVMHomeHealth.org or by mailing to McClure Miller Respite House, c/o UVM Health Network - Home Health & Hospice, 110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446, or

The University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given 4th Floor North, 89 Beaumont Ave, Burlington, VT 05405. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury, VT. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home - Waterbury
48 South Main Street /
Waterbury, VT 05676
(802) 244-7223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 22, 2020
Thinking of you at this most difficult time keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers
Gail & Richard Gamelin
Friend
May 22, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. Sending hugs to all the family.
Love, Arlie and Gary
Gary and Arlie Belknap
Friend
May 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Debs sudden passing. I provided her IT support at DVHA for several years. Each time we met, she and I always spent too much time joking around and solving all the offices problems. We always had a lot of laughs and Karli always came up at some point during our chats - she was the light of her life and it was obvious how proud she was of her.

I hope you all find some comfort in all the good memories you all shared together.
Kim Sellears
Coworker
May 21, 2020
I am so very sad and shocked to be reading this. Syl, Deb and Karli have been special to us for greater than 20
years. Our families shared a love of UVM womens basketball and Harwood basketball. Deb and I became colleagues when she started working with the Department of Vermont Health Access. She knew the budget of Medicaid as well as her own personal budget, I bet. I loved every single interaction with her, personal or business. Please Rest In Peace my friend. Sending special hugs to Syl, Karli and Karlis husband. We love you!
Lori Collins
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved