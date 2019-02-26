Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah L. Nelson. View Sign





Debbie was a 1971 graduate of Concord High School and then went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology at the University of New Hampshire. She worked as a radiology transcriptionist at Concord Hospital for over 35 years, and loved the medical field, being a skilled transcriptionist working for many doctors throughout the years.



The greatest joy in Debbie's life was her seven nephews and nieces as well as the beautiful children they blessed her with! She absolutely adored them with every fiber of her being. She also loved the outdoors and spent much time hiking and camping in the woods of New Hampshire and Maine. For years she vacationed annually at Moosehead Lake, visiting her favorite sporting camp in Rockwood, Maine. She delighted in nature and took great joy in watching and observing the habits and behaviors of animals. She was especially fond of eagles and would rejoice at hearing the call of a loon. She loved spending time at the Hoover Lodge on Lake Winnipesaukee, and spent many happy times there with family and friends. Much humor and wit was shared by all on the front porch while enjoying the lake.



Debbie was athletic and enjoyed many sports including girls track, skiing, mountain climbing and was the captain of her volleyball team. She was also musical and enjoyed playing the flute.



Debbie was a loving, kind and compassionate person. She was extremely humble and had a love for Jesus which was evident in her daily life. She cared deeply about people and was a good listener, her sympathy and encouragement being a blessing to all who knew her.



A Memorial service for Debbie will be planned for the Spring at Faith Community Bible Church in Loudon where she attended services.



209 North Main street

Concord , NH 033015048

