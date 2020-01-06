Deborah (Deb) L. Nelson, 66, of Concord, NH passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Concord Hospital. The daughter of John B. and Mary Margaret (Gallant) Nelson born on September 24, 1953 in Concord.
A graduate of Concord High School and Norwich University. Deb worked as the manager at The Racquet Ball Club of Concord.
Members of her family include her brother, John "Jack" Nelson Jr.; several cousins and many friends.
A funeral service will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord, on Friday, January 10, 2019 at 1PM officiated by Brother Charles Edward OLW.
A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the family plot at Blossom Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Maura Fund, c/o Blackwater Veterinary, 131 Old Turnpike Rd Salisbury, NH.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the Nelson family.
