Deborah "Debbie" Walker Cohen passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 8th in Exeter, NH at the age of 55. Debbie is survived by her parents, John and Cathie (Notides) Walker of Concord, NH; husband, Daniel Cohen, son of Gerald and Gertrude (Jean) Cohen; children, Olivia, Bradley, and Allison; sisters, Donna Walker and Denise Raney. Debbie was born on May 8, 1964. She graduated from Concord High School and Endicott College. She married Dan Cohen, the love of her life, in 1999. After moving to Boston, Debbie met Dan while working together at California Paints and continuing her marketing career in the beauty industry. After years of traveling the world and raising a family, the great American love story welcomed their daughter Olivia into their lives. Debbie set about pursuing and passing down all of her design and baking skills to family and friends. All benefited from her selfless offerings and nature. Debbie would never be defined by her long-term illness and exemplified perseverance. A fearless mother, wife, daughter, sister, and confidant. Debbie enjoyed hosting parties and celebrating the holidays with her family and friends, while creating art and online shopping behind closed doors. For those wishing to pay their respects, family and friends will gather this Saturday, May 11th from 10:00a-6:00p at the Cohen's family home, 8 Frenchs Lane, Kensington, NH 03833. In lieu of flowers and donations, we ask that you keep Debbie in remembrance as you share a laugh, a smile, a hug, a prayer with your loved ones.

