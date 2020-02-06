Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Jo-An Dussault. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday, January 11, 2020, proud American and retired U.S. Air Force Captain, Deborah (Debi) Jo-Ann Dussault, passed away at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System in Reno, NV, at the age of 66 after a long struggle with disabilities following her battle with a brain tumor.



Debi was born on July 27th, 1953 in Concord, NH and is survived by her stepmother Sally and siblings: Dennis, Scott, Pamela, Cathy and Jimmy. Debi was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Lorraine.



Young, vibrant and beautiful, Debi enlisted in the Air Force in 1975 and earned 3 college degrees. She was commissioned as an officer in the Air Force in July of 1980 and obtained the rank of Captain. Debi was on track to advance rapidly in the officer ranks when her brain tumor was discovered in 1985 while she was stationed in Italy.



After an unsuccessful surgery to attempt the removal of the tumor, Debi was medically retired from the Air Force in 1986.



Debi never let her disabilities get the best of her. She continued her hobbies, played golf, earned a black belt in Taekwondo and lived the best life she could. She always had a smile for everyone she met and was one of the most giving people on earth.



Debi will be sadly missed but will still bring a smile to the faces of all who knew her whenever we think of her.



Debi's remains will be laid to permanent rest at a graveyard service on April 17th at 3:00 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.





Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 6, 2020

