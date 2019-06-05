Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deidre (Brown) Prescott. View Sign Service Information WOOD FUNERAL HOME 84 BROAD ST Portsmouth , NH 03801 (603)-436-1702 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that Deidre's family must announce the sudden loss of their beloved "Boppy" on June 3, 2019 at her home in Dover. Deidre was pre-deceased by her parents, Calvin and Arilda Brown and her brothers, Peter and Philip Brown. She is survived by her sister-in-law Patricia; many nieces and nephews; her two daughters, Stephanie Cassavaugh and Christa Prescott-Bellmare; and the three greatest loves of her life: her granddaughters, Jocelyn, Prudence, and Flannery.



Deidre was a remarkable woman who lived her life in service to others. She worked for the State of NH for more than 30 years advocating for the rights of people with developmental disabilities and their families. In her retirement, she volunteered and served on the Board for the Table of Plenty community kitchen and was the current board President of the Active Retirement Association. Her compassion and joy have been spread far and wide. She will be dearly missed.



Services: Visitation will be at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad Street, Portsmouth on Friday, June 7th from 4-7 pm. Funeral Services will take place at South Church UUC, 298 State Street, Portsmouth on Sunday, June 9th at 2:00 pm. In-lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Table of Plenty

