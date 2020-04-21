Delmar E. "Del" Hussey - 88 of Pittsfield, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his residence with his daughter and son in law by his side.
Born on January 30, 1932 in Lewiston, ME, Del was a career military man in the United States Air Force and a member of the 82nd Airborne. He retired as a Master Sergeant in 1975 when his daughter became school age to take care of her.
Del enjoyed his service time, his country, working on projects, panning for gold, fishing and metal detecting.
After retiring from the service, he worked hard to support his family and also earned an Associate's Degree in Business Administration from Hesser College. He was a hard worker and was always willing to lend a hand when it was needed. Del had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed spending time with others. Del cared deeply for his family.
He was predeceased by his wife, Priscilla (Morse) Hussey. He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Marquis of Pittsfield, two grandsons, Ryan and Justin Marquis as well as his beloved Yvette Larnard of Goffstown and son in law Neil Semple.
Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, a celebration of life and a graveside service at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 21, 2020