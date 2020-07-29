Dennis V. Mosbeck the kindest, most gentle man you could meet, loved by so many, passed away in the loving arms of his daughter Amanda on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Concord Hospital after a valiant recovery effort from a lung infection.
Dennis could make anyone laugh with little effort, was always willing to lend a hand or the right tool, share his knowledge, and make you laugh with his stories over a cold beer. His personality was magical, he had an inspiring passion for life, always in a great mood, nothing ever got him down or discouraged him.
Dennis was born in Rainy River, Ontario, spent his childhood in Tovell and Nestor Falls, and in his teenage years moved to Fort Frances, Ontario. Dennis was a lifelong student beginning with an Electrical Engineering Degree from University of Manitoba in 1963 then pursued various degrees and certifications at University of Waterloo, 1965, Kent State University, 1970, and Northeastern University, 1980.
He met the love of his life in Fort Frances and married Dionia (Gushulak) in July, 1965. Together they emigrated to the United States, settled in Galion, Ohio whilst Dennis worked for North Electric. After the birth of their son, the family moved to Massachusetts, daughter Amanda was born and Dennis worked for LFE Corporation. During his time there he was the recipient of the Most Major New Product of the Year award by the Society of Professional Engineers in 1984. Later, he and his family relocated to New Hampshire for Dennis's new position at Modutec Inc. until he settled into his favorite job at Extech Instruments.
Dennis and Dionia loved motorcycle touring North America together, and always looked forward to a good road trip. His wanderlust took him around the world to Tahiti, Australia, Bora Bora, Tasmania, Southeast Asia, India and Europe. He loved fishing, was an enthusiastic philatelist, collected and restored antique Juke Boxes and pinball machines. Dennis had a passion for cars and an interest in transportation history. He was an active member in the Merrimack County, Purgatory, and Manchester Stamp Clubs.
Predeceased by his wife Dionia, and his parents Chester and Astrid, Dennis leaves his son, Clinton of Bucyrus Ohio; daughter, Amanda of Bow and her husband, Dev of Calcutta, India; grandsons Robert and Ryan Wrathell; nieces, nephews and cousins. Dennis loved and will be missed by Godsons Patrick and Erick Hassett and their families. He also leaves dearly loved nieces Diana Fontaine and AnnMarie Hahr, and friends he loved as family: Shannon Staffiere, Jatinder "Lucky" Baweja, and Dr. Rodney Raanan, who gave Dennis his beautiful smile along with Dr. Justin Raanan and Dr. Mark Wang.
The family wishes to extend deep gratitude to the dedicated, loving, team at Concord Hospital who relentlessly never gave up on Dennis' optimism.
Dennis will be placed to rest at a later date, with his wife Dionia, next to his beloved mother in law, Mary, in Alexander Cemetery in Bow.
There will be no calling hours, nor funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Dennis's memory to Liberty House 75 W. Baker Street, Manchester, NH 03103.
