Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707

Denyse Claudette Fairley, nee Chappuis, died peacefully at her home in Cumming, Georgia, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with leukemia.



She was born 88 years ago in Roanne, France. She grew up during the war, became a nurse and met her future husband, Hugh, at a hospital in London, England. Together they raised four sons who were born in Argentina, Ireland, and England before immigrating to the United States via Canada in 1970.



Besides raising a family, Denyse worked almost her entire life, at various times as a nurse, office administrator, and French teacher. Even into her 80's, she worked in retail. When she and Hugh moved to Georgia, she worked the day care at local churches. She was indefatigable.



Denyse's passion was her family. She and Hugh spared no expense for their children's education, even though it made retirement a more distant prospect. She finally had "daughters" when her grandchildren came along, and she spoiled them abundantly. She was a superb cook, blending French specialties to suit the Irish palate (yes, that's possible).



Hugh's family - mother, father, sisters and brothers - loved and welcomed her as one of their own, and she cherished them all. Denyse deeply loved her French family, and she shepherded her American family to reunions with them every few years. She is responsible for the close ties that now exist between the two large extended families across the Ocean. Just a month before she passed away, she was back in Roanne visiting her dear brothers and sisters one last time.



Denyse is survived by Hugh Fairley, her husband of 67 years, her brothers Robert and Andre, sisters Michelle and Chantal, Michael and Teresa in Ireland, her sons Patrick (Kim), Christopher (Diane), and Maurice (Chrissy), and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Also Maurice and Simone, Joe, Patsy and Brian (deceased). She was a vital force in all the lives she touched, and she will be most dearly missed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31 at 10 AM at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main Street, Concord, NH.



Burial will follow in the Blossom Hill Cemetery.

