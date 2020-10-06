Derek Owen, a farmer and former NH legislator, died early Friday morning of natural causes at his Hopkinton farm, surrounded by his family. He was 88.



Owen was born in Hopkinton, the younger son of a poet and an architect. He attended Hopkinton schools and earned a degree in Agricultural Economicsat UNH. He served in the army and spent a brief time working for the US Forest Service before returning to Hopkinton, where he and his wife Ruth,whom he had met in college, established the Owen Farm on Brockway Road.



Over more than fifty years, Derek and Ruth developed Owen Farminto a well-known refuge and community resource for countless people, both local and offar-flung origin. In addition to his constant daily chores, Derek supported farm and family with a variety of outside jobs, running a propane delivery service, installing and maintaining composting toilets, and working as ahomebuilder. He became renowned as a builder of traditionalstone walls, and trained several of his family members in that craft.



He also served the town of Hopkintonand the state of NH and caredabout his communityin many ways. He was the Stage Manager in the Our Town performances and acted in several Cemetery Walks for the town historical society. He cared deeply for the environment. For over twenty years he servedas a member and eventual chair of the conservation commission.He and his wife were original members of the Concord Food COOP and early members of the Clamshell Alliance an anti-nuclear organization that protested the construction of the Seabrook power plant.



He was also a founding member of Citizens for a Future NH, which worked to responsibly dispose of solid waste.Elected to the NH Legislature, Derek served ten terms, focusing on agricultural and environmental issues and developeda reputation asa fair-minded and bi-partisan advocate with close working relationships on both sides of the state house aisle. He is still remembered in that body for his cheerful practicality and his signature cap with its legendary"Farm Here to Eternity" prominently displayed.



Derek leaves his wife, children,Orinand his wife Sherri, Penny, Joaband his wife Maggie, Rockyand her husband Ron, and Mishie, as well as a sister, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a largecluster of nieces, nephews,their numerous children, especially his grandniece Amelia.They,his extended family members and others includingfriends from New Hampshire and all over the world, mourn the passing of this unique individual whose impact will live on for many more years.



