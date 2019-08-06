Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Derek York. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Derek York, age 60, died in a motorcycle accident in Concord on August 3, 2019.



Derek was born July 21, 1959 in Concord, NH. Derek attended Hopkinton High School and lived in New Hampshire his entire life.



Derek worked as a carpenter and was an amazing craftsman. He could build anything out of wood. Derek loved old movies and always said that if he could have only one channel on his TV, it would be Turner Classic Movies. He loved the black and white movies and knew the names of all the old actors. It's almost as if he was born in a bygone era. Derek was a Boston Red Sox fan. He enjoyed cribbage, fishing and riding motorcycles.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn, his father, Bob, his brother, Lee and his mother, Joan. He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Concord; his stepson, Jody, Jody's wife, Karen, and grandson, Iain, of Chichester; and his sister, Heather and her husband Mike of Las Vegas.



A celebration of life for Derek will be held Saturday, August 31st, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Eagles club, 36 S Main St, in Concord.

Derek York, age 60, died in a motorcycle accident in Concord on August 3, 2019.Derek was born July 21, 1959 in Concord, NH. Derek attended Hopkinton High School and lived in New Hampshire his entire life.Derek worked as a carpenter and was an amazing craftsman. He could build anything out of wood. Derek loved old movies and always said that if he could have only one channel on his TV, it would be Turner Classic Movies. He loved the black and white movies and knew the names of all the old actors. It's almost as if he was born in a bygone era. Derek was a Boston Red Sox fan. He enjoyed cribbage, fishing and riding motorcycles.He was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn, his father, Bob, his brother, Lee and his mother, Joan. He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Concord; his stepson, Jody, Jody's wife, Karen, and grandson, Iain, of Chichester; and his sister, Heather and her husband Mike of Las Vegas.A celebration of life for Derek will be held Saturday, August 31st, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Eagles club, 36 S Main St, in Concord. Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close