Desma Ruth Oickle, 42, of Alice Drive died on Friday, June 21, 2019 as a result of a motorcycle accident in Randolph, NH.



Desma was born on December 21, 1976 in Rome, Georgia, the daughter of Daniel and Debra (Ward) Cook. She spent her childhood in Norwich, VT and lived in Gilmanton, NH for fourteen years before moving to Concord.



Desma currently worked as a human resource manager for PCC Structurals Inc. and had worked in Human Resources for the past ten years.



Desma enjoyed snowmobiling. She was a member of Childhood Cancer Lifeline NH and she was a Jarhead supporter.



Desma is survived by her parents, Daniel and Debra Cook, of Norwich, VT; a son, Colby Oickle, of Windsor, VT; sisters, Moriah Tidwell and her husband, Michael of Windsor, VT and Katherine Jameson and her husband, Dan, of Canaan NH ; 5 nieces and 2 nephews. She is predeceased by her son, Ryan Oickle in May 2009 and by her husband, George Oickle in December 2012.



Calling Hours will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH using the Carriage House entrance.



A Celebration of Life will be held in about a week with details to follow.



Burial will be held in Hillside Cemetery, Norwich, VT. at a later date.



For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Desma's name to the Childhood Cancer Lifeline of New Hampshire (CCL), PO Box 395, Hillsboro, NH 03244.



