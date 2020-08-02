Diana (Blaisdell) Piroso passed away on July 30th, at Merrimack County Nursing Home. Born November 14, 1944 and raised in East Concord, she was the daughter of Albert and Verna Blaisdell. She married F. Douglas Piroso in 1961. In 1970, the family moved to Bow. She raised 4 children and worked alongside her husband as the office manager for Doug's Floor Service and then for Brite Magic Carpet Cleaners.
Her family and friends were the utmost important people in her life. She loved baking, gardening and a lover of animals, especially the many pets throughout her life. More than anything, she loved her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents and husband.
She is survived by a brother, Jim Blaisdell and his wife, Mary; a sister, Lynn Annichiarico and her husband, David all of East Concord; her children, Doug Piroso and his wife, Beth of Bow, Denise Stevens and her husband, Bill of Loudon, Stephen Piroso and his wife, Kim of Indiana, Lisa Tibbetts and her husband, Joe of Bow and her grandchildren, Josh and Ryan Stevens, Douglas and Mark Piroso, Brandon and Madison Tibbetts, Joel, Brianna and Amber Drown and Jessica Piroso.
Her love and presence will be missed by many as she always had more than enough love and kindness for anyone she encountered.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5pm to 7 pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N Main Street, Concord.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Merrimack County Nursing Home, Concord Regional VNA or Pope Memorial SPCA.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com
for the family of Diana Piroso.