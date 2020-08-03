1/1
Diana Rhoades Dunning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana Rhoades Dunning, 75, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at home in Concord, NH. She was born on March 19, 1945 in Belfast, ME, the daughter of Roger and Juanita Rhoades. She was the wife of William "Bill/Skip" Dunning Jr. They were married on March 17, 1971 in Fryeburg, ME.

With nearly three decades of combined service to both the Concord Board of Realtors, followed by the New Hampshire Association of Realtors, her deep-rooted impact was surpassed only by her kindness, dignity, grace and inescapable smile. She served her work family (NHAR) as its director of multi-board services, acting EVP, assistant EVP and, most recently, leadership coordinator. Her profound influence on its staff and leadership will have an incalculable impact long into the future.

When not working, Diana enjoyed gardening, camping, spending time with family as well as enjoying the occasional glass of wine with dear friends. She and her husband welcomed the hummingbirds each Spring. They also enjoyed traveling together.

She is survived and lovingly remembered by her son, Carl and his wife Gina, daughter Kelly, brother Richard, as well as granddaughter Briana and grandson Daniel.

No services will be held at this time. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the Concord Regional VNA/Hospice Association at https://www.crvna.org/donate

Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Diana's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved