Diane A. Connor, 65 of Allenstown, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Concord Hospital following a period of declining health.Born on April 28,1954 in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Constance (Richard) Saucier.Diane spent much of her life caring for children. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, bird watching and watching cooking shows.Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Lawrence Connor, a sister, Vivian Ricker and a nephew, Robert Miner.She is survived by her daughters, Jillian Nicholls and her spouse Mackenzie of Pembroke, Carrie-Ann Connor of Pembroke and Rebecca DeGrave and her spouse Robert of Pembroke, sister, Susan Hilton of Epsom, grandchildren, Madeline, Cameryn, Lily and Larry, nieces, Jennifer Gibbs and Jessica Ricker and nephew, Matthew Ricker.A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. All those attending are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit