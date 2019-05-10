Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Brunkhorst. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Diane was a life-long resident of the Granite State. Born in Manchester, she attended the University of New Hampshire, raised a family in Concord, and most recently resided in beautiful Wolfboro.



Diane was known for her thoughtfulness, humor, cheer, and love for her family and friends. She loved colorful outfits and taught interior design at Hesser College. Cooking was her language of love. Her grandkids knew her as a capable and creative crafter.



Diane leaves behind her children, Mike Brook (Jill) and Greg Brunkhorst (Cindy Wysocki); grandchildren, Jake and Frances, sister, Linda Crocker and brother, James Crocker (Joyce). She is predeceased by her mother, Louise Crocker, and father, Albert Crocker.



Diane's family and friends are gathering at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester at 10 am on May 18th (North Gate). Reception will follow. For detail, please contact Greg at

