Diane M. Burr
1956 - 2020
Diane Marie (Chavis) Burr , 64, of Loudon, passed away October 9, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Diane was born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 12, 1956, and graduated from Brooklyn Park High School in 1975. After graduation, she moved to Loudon and worked for Globe Manufacturing in her earlier years, and then at the Loudon Elementary School. Diane was a member of the Loudon Fire Department Auxiliary throughout the years, and volunteered with the Young at Heart Association. Diane was proud to be from Loudon, where everyone simply knew her as "Di-B". Being a mother was Diane's main calling in life, surpassed only by her upgraded title to "Grammy". Diane was well known for her ability to tell it like it is, and often did so with her favorite four lettered words. Diane was always willing to lend a hand, an ear, or a swift kick in the butt to anyone who needed it.

Diane was predeceased by her parents James and Constance (Rolland) Chavis, her brother James Chavis Jr., and her sisters Constance (Connie) Scullen and Cindy Chavis.

She is survived by her three sons: Jeffrey Jr. and his wife Lindsay of Loudon, Chris and his wife Tiffany of Bow, Ryan and his wife Katherine of Campbellsville, Kentucky, her sisters Linda Vickers and her husband Acie of Potomac, MD, and Stacey Richardson of Baltimore, MD. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren who were her world- Brayden, Brady, Braelyn, Sydney, Zoey, Brooklyn, Ava, Amelia and Owen.

A celebration of her life will take place at Bennet Funeral Home at 209 Main Street in Concord. Calling hours are open to the public on October 22, 2020 from 3-6 pm. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to your local food pantry in Diane's name. Through difficult times in her life, the Loudon food pantry was a great help to Diane, and knowing that assistance would be given to others in need would have brought her joy.

Bennett Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Concord Montior on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home
October 17, 2020
Dear loved Ones. We are sadden by news of the passing of Diane. From your Family here in North Carolina we send our heart felt sympathies to each of you. We are grateful for the fond memories we have of your beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Sister. Diane visited with us at her father’s family tobacco farm near Lumberton, NC several summers along with her four sisters and parents. A day trips to nearby Myrtle Beach, SC was always a fun part of those visits. We all admired Diane for her love and respect of nature and of course all the animals. Back in those days Diane was the quietest of the sister/cousins. Always enjoyed those opportunities
to reconnect with Diane. We’ll plant a tree here at the NC Home Place in memory Diane and her family, because we believe she never forgot her Father’s roots.
May the Peace of The Lord be with each of you all the days of your lives.
Isaiah 55:6...Our Prayer The Family
Laney & Pam Emanuel, Vernice E. Hughes
Family
October 17, 2020
I was so sad to hear if Diane’s passing. She was a wonderful friend and co-worker of mine at LES. She will be missed. Praying for her family.
Linda Hunton
Coworker
October 17, 2020
Diane’s entire world revolved around her family ♥ she will watch over and protect them now from above. We will all miss you Diane.....
Carol Rattee-Roy
Friend
October 17, 2020
Jeff, Chris, Ryan and the entire Burr family, we were saddened to hear about the loss of your mother. Our condolences and deepest sympathies to all of you.
Mike and Jen Woodward
