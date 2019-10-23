Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane M. Howe. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary





Diane was known for her kindness, generosity of spirit, sense of humor and nonjudgmental compassion for her fellow man. She was known to be a "Second Mom" to many friends of her children.



Diane was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Robert F. Howe.



Members of her family include her three wonderful daughters, Colleen McCleave and her husband Jason of Texas, and their children, Jennie Roberts and her fiancee Will, Nick McCleave and his fiancee Kaitlin and their son Liam of NJ, Martha Martel of Plymouth, NH and daughter Sharon Trecartin and her husband Tom of Bow and their children Jon and Matt Guimond and Max and Jason Trecartin of Bangor, ME.



Calling hours will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. main St. Concord, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1PM to 3PM with a brief service immediately following. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Diane's memory to the Capital Region Food Program, c/o M. Susan Leahy, McLane Middleton 11 South Main Street, Suite 500, Concord, NH 03301.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.

