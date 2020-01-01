Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ The King Parish/St. John's 72 South Main Street Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On December 29, 2019 Diane Raimo (Sylvester) died peacefully at the CRVNA Hospice House in Concord after a long battle with cancer.



Diane was born in Malden, MA on May 18, 1952. She grew up in Malden with her parents Alderage and Frances, and her brother, Stephen, in a neighborhood in walking distance of many aunts, uncles and cousins. She graduated from Malden High School in 1970. Diane attended college for training courses to get employment. Determined that she should be a college graduate, she returned to college in later years earning a BA degree from UNH.



Diane's employment history tracks her relationship with Ray, her husband, as they started when she was 17 years old, married at 21, and did everything together for 50 years. She started as a clerk in an Italian bakery in the neighborhood. Then she processed data for a publishing company in Boston. She worked for the IRS in Georgia processing tax returns. In 1975, on her first day in NH, moving here so that Ray would attend law school, she got a job as a restaurant hostess and was the manager of the place when she left there three years later. She managed apartment buildings as a side endeavor though she was often too kind to the tenants. Starting in 1980 her primary focus became raising her three sons, a very fulltime job, and she became a volunteer for local groups. She spent countless hours fund raising and organizing events for the Concord Hospital Associates and the Concord YMCA. She participated in productions and events of the Junior Service League. She was on the board of directors of Concord American Little League. She coached a girls' softball team.



Diane's greatest joy was her family. She dedicated herself to raising her three sons. She wanted them to be smart, strong, diligent, polite and kind. She did homework every night and demanded good grades. She never missed a school event. Diane was a sports mom. She travelled to, attended, yelled loudly at, and offered sage advice at hundreds of hockey, football, and baseball games. She nurtured competitive spirit and fair play. With her encouragement, discipline, practical approach, incredible cooking of Italian feasts and other gourmet fare, and most of all, her love, the boys all became good men who make her proud.



In recent years her five grandchildren have had a special place in her love. The two in Colorado she travelled there to be with and brought to NH for holidays and Newfound Lake for summer vacations. The three who live in Concord came to grandma's house after school and many other times. Diane has been their biggest fan and a guiding light. Her regular dealing with the three granddaughters in Concord has been a new challenge with grandma privileges. She doted over them, spoiled them, hugged them, fed them, and showed her love every day. She was teaching the same lessons as with the boys but with this added crazy idea that "girls' rule".



Diane was a vibrant, active, always positive, smart, beautiful woman. She is a wonderful role model for her children and grandchildren. She was the best wife who always knew what should be done and how to do it. She touched the lives of many friends and relatives in a special way as she was a genuine caring person. We are devastated by her loss but happy her pain is passed. We are all richer for having had her in our lives. We have no doubt that God will grant her eternal peace.



She leaves her husband Ray; her son Nathan and granddaughters Evi, Emelia, and Elin of Concord; her son Derek, his wife Jenny, and grandchildren Bryce and Cayden of Littleton CO; and her son Mark, of Denver CO. Also, her brother Stephen, and his wife Peggy of Stoneham MA. She has very many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St Concord NH on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 3 to 6 PM.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 6 at 10 AM at Christ The King Parish/St. John's, 72 South Main Street Concord NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Diane's name to the CRVNA Hospice House 30 Pillsbury St. Concord NH 03301.

On December 29, 2019 Diane Raimo (Sylvester) died peacefully at the CRVNA Hospice House in Concord after a long battle with cancer.Diane was born in Malden, MA on May 18, 1952. She grew up in Malden with her parents Alderage and Frances, and her brother, Stephen, in a neighborhood in walking distance of many aunts, uncles and cousins. She graduated from Malden High School in 1970. Diane attended college for training courses to get employment. Determined that she should be a college graduate, she returned to college in later years earning a BA degree from UNH.Diane's employment history tracks her relationship with Ray, her husband, as they started when she was 17 years old, married at 21, and did everything together for 50 years. She started as a clerk in an Italian bakery in the neighborhood. Then she processed data for a publishing company in Boston. She worked for the IRS in Georgia processing tax returns. In 1975, on her first day in NH, moving here so that Ray would attend law school, she got a job as a restaurant hostess and was the manager of the place when she left there three years later. She managed apartment buildings as a side endeavor though she was often too kind to the tenants. Starting in 1980 her primary focus became raising her three sons, a very fulltime job, and she became a volunteer for local groups. She spent countless hours fund raising and organizing events for the Concord Hospital Associates and the Concord YMCA. She participated in productions and events of the Junior Service League. She was on the board of directors of Concord American Little League. She coached a girls' softball team.Diane's greatest joy was her family. She dedicated herself to raising her three sons. She wanted them to be smart, strong, diligent, polite and kind. She did homework every night and demanded good grades. She never missed a school event. Diane was a sports mom. She travelled to, attended, yelled loudly at, and offered sage advice at hundreds of hockey, football, and baseball games. She nurtured competitive spirit and fair play. With her encouragement, discipline, practical approach, incredible cooking of Italian feasts and other gourmet fare, and most of all, her love, the boys all became good men who make her proud.In recent years her five grandchildren have had a special place in her love. The two in Colorado she travelled there to be with and brought to NH for holidays and Newfound Lake for summer vacations. The three who live in Concord came to grandma's house after school and many other times. Diane has been their biggest fan and a guiding light. Her regular dealing with the three granddaughters in Concord has been a new challenge with grandma privileges. She doted over them, spoiled them, hugged them, fed them, and showed her love every day. She was teaching the same lessons as with the boys but with this added crazy idea that "girls' rule".Diane was a vibrant, active, always positive, smart, beautiful woman. She is a wonderful role model for her children and grandchildren. She was the best wife who always knew what should be done and how to do it. She touched the lives of many friends and relatives in a special way as she was a genuine caring person. We are devastated by her loss but happy her pain is passed. We are all richer for having had her in our lives. We have no doubt that God will grant her eternal peace.She leaves her husband Ray; her son Nathan and granddaughters Evi, Emelia, and Elin of Concord; her son Derek, his wife Jenny, and grandchildren Bryce and Cayden of Littleton CO; and her son Mark, of Denver CO. Also, her brother Stephen, and his wife Peggy of Stoneham MA. She has very many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St Concord NH on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 3 to 6 PM.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 6 at 10 AM at Christ The King Parish/St. John's, 72 South Main Street Concord NH.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Diane's name to the CRVNA Hospice House 30 Pillsbury St. Concord NH 03301. Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close