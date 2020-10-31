On the snowy morning of October 30th, our beloved mother, Diane Torro Violette, peacefully passed away at her home in Warner.
Diane was born on September 17, 1941 in Newport, New Hampshire. After many years in Newport, she moved to Bradford during her junior year of high school. She graduated from Simonds Free High School in 1959 and then moved to Warner in the early 1960s where she lived the rest of her days. She worked at Sugar River Savings Bank for over 30 years.
She leaves behind several family members including her children: Daniel Violette of Portsmouth, NH; Paula Brown and husband Michael Brown of Warner, NH; and Marc Violette and wife Pennie Violette of The Villages in Florida. Her brother, Joseph Torro of Bradford, NH and Aunt Dee Torro of Watertown, MA. Diane loved her four grandchildren more than anything; they were the light in her life. Lauren Violette of Seattle, WA; Ryan Violette of Concord, NH; William Chandler of Newington NH; and Olivia Brown of Warner, NH. To them, she will always be "Mammie."
Diane has been described as a "pillar of the community," and for good reason! She served as Warner's Town Treasurer for several years throughout the 1980's and early 1990's. Her dedication to Warner was also seen at the annual Fall Foliage Festival and the Historical Society Barn Sales. Many will fondly remember her from her years at Sugar River Savings bank where she worked first as a teller and eventually as assistant branch manager. In her spare time, Diane loved to spend time at the beach and often traveled to the Caribbean and her favorite island of Aruba. A self-proclaimed "slot machine queen," she enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun and especially Las Vegas. When not "pulling the slots" she cherished her time spent with family, enjoying a home cooked meal, laughing and playing games, often winning "Cards Against Humanity!" We will miss her tremendously.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 12 noon at Sunny Plain Cemetery in Bradford, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local chapter of the NH SPCA in Diane's name. She loved animals, especially her Golden Retriever, Mollie.
