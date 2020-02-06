Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne A. John. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Immaculate Conception Church 9 Bonney St. Penacook , NH View Map Inurnment Following Services New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dianne A. John, affectionately known as "Ma Di" to all those who knew and loved her, age 76, passed away on February 5, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Everett, Massachusetts on January 17, 1944, the daughter of the late George and Rita (Benoit) McNeff. She grew up in Penacook, NH where she attended school and graduated from Penacook High in 1962. She later met the love of her life, Wesley John, and they were married on May 7, 1966. Together they raised three beautiful children, Jennifer, Daniel, and Steven. She was employed at Beede Electric, Chubb Life, within the Merrimack Valley school system, and was a fixture at Alan's of Boscawen for the last several years. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family as well as her weekly shopping trips and lunches with her beloved friend, Jimmy.



She was predeceased by her parents, George and Rita McNeff, as well as her brother Ronald McNeff. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Wesley; daughter Jennifer John and wife Jennifer of Concord; son Daniel John and wife Carrie of Loudon; son Steven John and wife Jessica of Boscawen; granddaughter Ashley Halabi and husband Thiago of Boscawen; granddaughter Amanda Montebianchi and husband Cameron of Barnstead; grandson Aliess John of Boscawen; granddaughter Emily John of Boscawen; brothers George McNeff, Jr. of Bradenton, Florida; Arthur McNeff and wife Eileen of Windsor, Maine; Charles McNeff and wife Sylvia of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Kevin McNeff and wife Mary-Jane of Epsom; Bob McNeff and wife Francine of Penacook; Patric McNeff and wife Laureen of Dana Point, California; and one sister Mary (McNeff) Kulacz and husband Brian of Wilmot; her aunt Claire Benoit of Boscawen; Lori John of Boscawen and Jimmy Hewey of Boscawen; and countless cousins and nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington street Penacook, NH 03303 from 2-4 pm.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday February 10, at 10:30 in the morning at the Immaculate Conception Church 9 Bonney St. Penacook, NH 03303. Inurnment will immediately follow in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery Boscawen, NH 03303.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dianne's memory to the Food Pantry at Immaculate Conception Parish in Penacook, or the Payson Cancer Center Office of Philanthropy 250 Pleasant Street Concord NH, 03301

