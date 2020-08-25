1/1
Dianne F. O'Neil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne O'Neil, 71, of Canterbury and Northwood, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Born on March 14, 1949 in Bangor, ME, she was the daughter of the late Earle E. Friend, Jr. and Dorothy M. (Maynard) Batchelder.

Dianne worked for many years for the Department of Resource and Economic Development for the State of New Hampshire until her retirement. She enjoyed horseback riding, being at the lake, spending time with family and being crafty. She had a green thumb and loved to be in her garden. Her cooking was famous to all who knew it. Lovingly known as "Dianne Food," she will be greatly missed but some recipes have been passed down to continue to be enjoyed.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Corinn Foley and a brother, John "Duffy" Batchelder.

She is survived by her husband, Michael O'Neil of Canterbury, with whom she shared 35 years of marriage, her children, Jayme O. Austin and her husband Michael of Manchester, Alexis D. Ellis and her husband Michael of Canterbury and Kristen A. Davidson and her husband Thomas of Goffstown; her brothers, Howard Batchelder and Douglas Friend both of Florida; and her grandchildren, Connor, Michael, John, Charley, Brielle, Payton and Mia as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home
1217 Suncook Valley Hwy
Epsom, NH 03234
(603) 798-3050
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved