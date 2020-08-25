Dianne O'Neil, 71, of Canterbury and Northwood, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Born on March 14, 1949 in Bangor, ME, she was the daughter of the late Earle E. Friend, Jr. and Dorothy M. (Maynard) Batchelder.
Dianne worked for many years for the Department of Resource and Economic Development for the State of New Hampshire until her retirement. She enjoyed horseback riding, being at the lake, spending time with family and being crafty. She had a green thumb and loved to be in her garden. Her cooking was famous to all who knew it. Lovingly known as "Dianne Food," she will be greatly missed but some recipes have been passed down to continue to be enjoyed.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Corinn Foley and a brother, John "Duffy" Batchelder.
She is survived by her husband, Michael O'Neil of Canterbury, with whom she shared 35 years of marriage, her children, Jayme O. Austin and her husband Michael of Manchester, Alexis D. Ellis and her husband Michael of Canterbury and Kristen A. Davidson and her husband Thomas of Goffstown; her brothers, Howard Batchelder and Douglas Friend both of Florida; and her grandchildren, Connor, Michael, John, Charley, Brielle, Payton and Mia as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com