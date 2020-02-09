Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne Marie Killilea. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dianne Marie Killilea lost her battle with COPD when she passed in her sleep at Harris Hill Nursing Home on February 1, 2020.



Dianne was born on September 13,1949, in Saco, Maine. Life was never easy for her, emotionally or physically, but she kept going for her children.



In August 1981, she became one of Jehovah's Witnesses, which gave her hope of one day being happy and healthy in every way.



Family meant everything to her. Dianne moved from Maine to New Hampshire in 1996, to be closer to her children and grandchildren. In 2003, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, a battle she fought and won. She had an inner strength that most were not aware of, but the ones who knew, admired her for it.



Dianne had a welcoming laugh, an infectious smile, and a beautiful soul. She had a childlike innocence that everyone loved. She found joy in the small things like going to Goodwill, talking on the phone, drinking coffee, and collecting lifelike baby dolls. She will be missed.



Dianne leaves behind a husband Robert Killilea, and three children: Deanna Matthews, Jerry Auger Jr., and Kristina Wells. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren,12 great grandchildren, a brother, Clarence Thibodeau, and many spiritual brothers and sisters.



Memorial services will be held at:



The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses,199 East Side Drive, Concord, NH, on February 14, 2020, at 7pm.

Dianne Marie Killilea lost her battle with COPD when she passed in her sleep at Harris Hill Nursing Home on February 1, 2020.Dianne was born on September 13,1949, in Saco, Maine. Life was never easy for her, emotionally or physically, but she kept going for her children.In August 1981, she became one of Jehovah's Witnesses, which gave her hope of one day being happy and healthy in every way.Family meant everything to her. Dianne moved from Maine to New Hampshire in 1996, to be closer to her children and grandchildren. In 2003, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, a battle she fought and won. She had an inner strength that most were not aware of, but the ones who knew, admired her for it.Dianne had a welcoming laugh, an infectious smile, and a beautiful soul. She had a childlike innocence that everyone loved. She found joy in the small things like going to Goodwill, talking on the phone, drinking coffee, and collecting lifelike baby dolls. She will be missed.Dianne leaves behind a husband Robert Killilea, and three children: Deanna Matthews, Jerry Auger Jr., and Kristina Wells. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren,12 great grandchildren, a brother, Clarence Thibodeau, and many spiritual brothers and sisters.Memorial services will be held at:The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses,199 East Side Drive, Concord, NH, on February 14, 2020, at 7pm. Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close