Arthur Richard "Dick" Marple was born 03/04/31 and died on 12/13/2019.



After graduating from Dover High, he served 4 years in the Navy. Dick was a NH State Trooper when he married his wife of 61 years, Louise Wheeler Marple of Hooksett. He is also survived by a son, Ross Marple of Manchester and a daughter, Cynthia Marple of Concord.



For over 60 years he was a 32 nd Degree Mason with Morrison Lodge and also a member of the Bektash Shrine. He was devoted to the Shriner charities, especially the Children's Hospital. He was also a lifetime member of both the NRA and the . Dick went on to other careers, but his true passion was for the US Constitution and the NH Constitution, which he could quote by Article and Section. He was an enthusiastic and dedicated member of the NH State legislature for many terms and was involved in many legislative committees.



Services at Boscawen Veterans Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



Services at Boscawen Veterans Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements.





