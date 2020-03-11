Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dinah Lynn Haycock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dinah Lynn Haycock peacefully passed away March 3rd 2020 surrounded by family.



Dinah was preceded in death by: her parents Wallace and Arlene cooper, her siblings Jack and Jerry Cooper, her grandson Brandon Mckeown and her partner of 47 years Arthur (Lenny) Paradise.



Dinah was born in NH, She was a sister to: Diana Johnson, Richard Cooper, Robert Cooper, Ben Cooper, Bruce Cooper and Dolores Cooper, Lon Cooper, Len and Maryann Cooper.



She spent most of her life being a homemaker and caring for her family. She was the devoted mother to her three children: Tina wells, BillieJo Mckeown and David Haycock. She was a beloved "Nunny" to her grandchildren: Ana Mudgett, Maxi Velazquez , Sasha Reith, Christopher Wirick, Brianna Haycock, David Haycock Jr and her great grandchildren: Jaylynn Lanciano, Forest and Waylon Mudgett.



Dinah enjoyed the holidays (especially Christmas) and family get togethers. She was an extraordinary woman who had many talents ranging from baking to mechanic and even carpentry skills. Her selfless, fun personality made her easy to get along with. She was generous and went out of her way to make those around her feel loved and cared for. She was quite simply one of the best people you could have met.



She will be dearly missed and forever live on in our hearts. A special thank you to Dinah's lifelong best friend of 43 years, Brenda Robichaud.

