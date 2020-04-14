Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores E. Gagnon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores E. Gagnon, 81, of Concord, formerly of Allenstown, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Pleasant view Center in Concord following a period of declining health.



Born on September 29, 1938 in Goffstown, she was the daughter of the late Romeo J. and Beatrice (Denis) Gagnon.



Dolores was educated in the local schools and went on to work for Pandora Industries and Spectrum Mailing Services. She enjoyed spending time with animals, also working as a dog handler at dog shows and enjoyed shopping.



Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Robert (Leo) Gagnon, son, Michael Gagnon, sister, Lorraine Martel and a nephew, Larry Martel.



She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Cole of Pembroke, grandson, Derek Cole and his girlfriend Tara Zebrowski of Allenstown, granddaughter, Shana Radford and her husband Ron of Concord, Great Grandson, Dylan Cole and a niece, Laureen Martel.



Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC a private family graveside will be held. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit

