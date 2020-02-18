Dominica Mary (DeDemonicis) Ceurvels of Burlington, Feb. 14.
Beloved wife of the late Robert M. Loving mother of Caryn Christie & her husband Gary of Concord, NH, John of Burlington, Charlene Dwyer & her husband Thomas of Billerica and the late Robert M., Jr. Proud grandmother of Gary & Sean Christie, Tara Belanger, Crystal Dwyer, Danielle Hegarty, Justina Ceurvels & Lauren Warden. Also survived by 7 great grandchildren and awaiting the birth of her 8th great grandchild in June. Sister of the late Lucy Napoli, Jenny Mendousa and Tony, Ercole & Henry DeDominicis.
Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thirsday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Dominica's name may be made to , MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or the , PO BOX 758517, Topeka, KS 65575-8517
Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 18, 2020