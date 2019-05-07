Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dominick A. Zollo. View Sign Service Information Frederick Funeral Home 192-15 NORTHERN BOULEVARD Flushing , NY 11358 (718)-357-6100 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Frederick Funeral Home 192-15 NORTHERN BOULEVARD Flushing , NY 11358 View Map Funeral Mass 10:45 AM St. Robert Bellarmine RC Church Send Flowers Obituary





Dominick, whose parents, Elizabeth and Clement Zollo, emigrated from Benevento Italy, was as proud of his Italian heritage as he was of his family and his career in teaching. He loved life, God, music, science, art, history and travel and was a Progressive Democrat long before it was in fashion. He was a member of Bella Italia Mia Italian heritage organization and the Society for Ethical Culture, among other groups. Dominick was an advocate and activist for justice and fairness in the world and in his everyday life. He was a proud Union member and an active participant in Occupy Wall Street, political events, and social justice demonstrations. His legacy will live on in the people whose lives he changed by having known him.



He is survived by his wife, Marie, of 62 years, his sister Vera Vitolo of Queens Village, NY, his three children, Ron Zollo (wife Sue) of Highland Mills NY; Linda Zollo (husband Dan Venecek, with whom he shared a strong mutual bond and affection) of Concord NH; and Carole Zollo of New York City, as well as six loving grandchildren who benefitted from his love, guidance, teaching, and encouragement and were always in the forefront of his mind and heart. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Tony Zollo, and brothers-in-law Frank Vitolo and Leo Darrigo.



Dominick spent the last four years of his life in Concord NH. He received loving and excellent care from Dr. Entwisle and the Family Health Center elder program, the staff at Presidential Oaks assisted living and the Homestead Unit at Granite Ledges. Although his memory failed him toward the end of his life, his enthusiasm for life and learning, and love for others, especially his family, never did.



Funeral services will be held at Frederick Funeral Home in Flushing NY. In lieu of flowers, Dominick would have appreciated donations made in his memory to Human Rights Watch or any social justice organization of your choosing.





Dominick A. Zollo, 96, WWII Army Veteran, retired NY City Teacher, husband, father and grandfather died on 5/2/2019 following a brief respiratory illness and a more protracted period of dignified living with Alzheimer's. He was born on May 17, 1922 to Elizabeth and Clement Zollo and was raised in the Bronx, NY in the shadow of Yankee Stadium. He served in the US Army in the South Pacific during WWII from 1943-1945 and upon returning from the service used his GI Bill to obtain a Master's Degree in Education at City College in New York. He worked as a New York City school teacher for most of his teaching career, choosing to work with underserved children at PS 40 in Jamaica, Queens. He met and married Marie (Darrigo) and they raised their children in Bell Park Gardens in Queens NY, one of the first Veteran Administration-sponsored housing developments for Veterans build in the 1950s.Dominick, whose parents, Elizabeth and Clement Zollo, emigrated from Benevento Italy, was as proud of his Italian heritage as he was of his family and his career in teaching. He loved life, God, music, science, art, history and travel and was a Progressive Democrat long before it was in fashion. He was a member of Bella Italia Mia Italian heritage organization and the Society for Ethical Culture, among other groups. Dominick was an advocate and activist for justice and fairness in the world and in his everyday life. He was a proud Union member and an active participant in Occupy Wall Street, political events, and social justice demonstrations. His legacy will live on in the people whose lives he changed by having known him.He is survived by his wife, Marie, of 62 years, his sister Vera Vitolo of Queens Village, NY, his three children, Ron Zollo (wife Sue) of Highland Mills NY; Linda Zollo (husband Dan Venecek, with whom he shared a strong mutual bond and affection) of Concord NH; and Carole Zollo of New York City, as well as six loving grandchildren who benefitted from his love, guidance, teaching, and encouragement and were always in the forefront of his mind and heart. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Tony Zollo, and brothers-in-law Frank Vitolo and Leo Darrigo.Dominick spent the last four years of his life in Concord NH. He received loving and excellent care from Dr. Entwisle and the Family Health Center elder program, the staff at Presidential Oaks assisted living and the Homestead Unit at Granite Ledges. Although his memory failed him toward the end of his life, his enthusiasm for life and learning, and love for others, especially his family, never did.Funeral services will be held at Frederick Funeral Home in Flushing NY. In lieu of flowers, Dominick would have appreciated donations made in his memory to Human Rights Watch or any social justice organization of your choosing. Published in The Concord Monitor on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Teachers U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close