Don Eastman passed away on June 19th at work, in his home town of Franklin NH, at the age of 49 years young.



He is sorely missed by his beloved wife Sara and their rescue cat "Miss Poppy," who was as well-loved as 3-legged Ilene before her, and Thomas before that. My dear sweet Don, light of my life Miss Poppy's Cat-Dad: You used to enjoy Brushing Miss Poppy lightly, Yes, lightly, my big, strong man, And Certified Tow Master; All the while telling her, "I am making you look pretty." Don, my snuggle-bug and play-buddy, I miss you beyond measure.



He also leaves behind his distraught family: parents Allen and Carol Davis of Franklin, his brother Jeremy, Jeremy's wife Sarah, their daughter "Lexi," other extended family; and last, but not least, his brother Joey, who he'd enjoy spending time with every Saturday. He is also survived by Sara's sister Molly of southern NH who received from her sister a brother, dearer than she ever could've imagined. Missing him forever as a 'son' are Sara's parents Paul and Joanna Aldrich of Campton.



Don was looking forward to pizza with Paul on the weekend. He'd have been happier still to have known he was needed to help build a ramp that morning! Donny, who loved unconditionally, was respected and loved in return by so many absolutely wonderful friends, neighbors, first responders, and people in his daily world. Don was always eager to help or have a friendly chat.



An extra special "Good Bye" from him goes to Cecil, Stephanie, and Bella Thompson, and their extended family. Don we are all SO darn sorry you are not still here. You didn't do anything wrong!

