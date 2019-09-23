Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Robert Cline. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Don Robert Cline died peacefully at home in Andover, New Hampshire on September 20, 2019 after a nine-month battle with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. He was born August 7, 1949 in Ravenna, Ohio to James Cline and Adelle (Beard) Cline.



He was a 1971 graduate of Hiram College. Upon moving to New Hampshire, he worked as a videographer and producer at Creativideo, Inc. He was a stained glass restoration expert and the owner of Cline Conservators. He restored stained glass windows for many area churches, historical buildings and private homes. Some of his work can be seen at Castle in the Clouds, St. Paul's School and St. John's Church. He later joined his wife's company, Cline Design, where he worked with commercial construction companies throughout North America.



Don was a man of many talents. He was an avid bagpiper and served as President of the New Hampshire Pipes and Drums. He was a woodworker, boatbuilder, sailor, world traveler, excellent cook, lover of history, and photographer.



He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lorraine, of Andover, NH; daughters Corinne Cline of Bow, NH and Meredith Cline of Penacook, NH; brother David Cline of Littleton, Colorado; sister Shirley Cline of Garrettsville, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Oreofe Odeji, Dr. Sharyn Kurtz and the many nurses and interns of Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital who cared for Don during his illness.



Calling hours will be held at Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London from 9:30 am - 12:30 pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019. A small, private service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Dana Farber Cancer Institute or The New Hampshire Pipes and Drums.

