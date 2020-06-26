Dawn, Kathy and family,
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mr. Donald A. Girard, 87, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Born in Allenstown, Donald was the son of the late J. Albert and Noella (LaChance) Girard. He was raised and educated in Allenstown and was later removed from high school to support his family. He would eventually attain his GED. He was drafted into the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict, being honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal in 1954.
Don enjoyed a long career of over 50 years as a Master Plumber and Master Electrician. He was especially proud to have attained both professional licenses. He founded Donald A. Girard & Co. with his father and after his father's retirement, he was a partner with his brother, Marc. Throughout his career, his cleverness allowed him to fix almost anything.
He was a member of the Sweeney Post # 2 in Manchester, the VFW and the Fr. Routhier Council # 4666 Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed gardening, motorcycles and dancing as well as big band and jazz music. He also had a soft spot for local politics.
Don is survived by his loving companion and caregiver, Joyce Colby of Pembroke; his two daughters: Dawn G. Labrecque and her husband Mark of Allenstown and Kathy Brasley of Concord; his four grandchildren, Amy Pepper, Kristen Helbert, Holly Soriano and Kelsey Menalaus Charest; his nine great grandchildren, Riley, CJ, Hannah, Noah, Camden, Claire, Kason, Natalie and Ezra; and his two brothers, Marc Girard and his wife Bobbi of Laconia and Luc Girard and his wife Lorette of Ft. Myers, FL. Don is also survived by Joyce's sister, Judy Pease and her husband Charles of Northwood. He was predeceased by his favorite dog, Lucky.
The family would like to acknowledge the doctors and staff of the Veterans Administration as well as the nurses and caregivers of the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association for their outstanding help and support during this time.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30th from 12 to 1 P.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 P.M. His Funeral Mass can be viewed remotely by visiting his tribucast at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/49603798. In accordance with state regulations and directives of the Diocese of Manchester, those attending are asked to wear masks in church and adhere to social distancing as directed. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be sent to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 26, 2020.