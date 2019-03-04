Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald B. Little. View Sign

Donald B. Little, 84, of Concord passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 2, 2019 at Concord Hospital.



He was born on August 18th, 1934 in Webster, NH the son of Robert and Evelyn (Ames) Little.



Donald moved to Concord in his adult years where he resided. He loved his family with all his heart. Donald enjoyed reading his books printed in braille, listening to Country Music and the Old Time Gospel Hymns. He was a very devoted long-time member of the Immanuel Community Church, Concord-Pineconia Grange #322 and the NH Federation for the Blind.



Donald was the proud owner of Don's Lunch many years ago where he sold lunches in the state buildings to the state workers. He was a devoted Christian and was loved by anyone and everyone he met during his life time. In return he gave back unconditional love to those he met. He will greatly be missed.



Donald was predeceased by his wife, Julia Little and his siblings, Rufus, Hollis, Ernest and Marjorie Little.



Members of his family include his daughter, Tina Smiley; niece, Zoie Little; nephew, Robert Little; grandchildren, Shante J. Raymond, Tabitha L. Raymond, Julie E. Smiley, David R. Smiley and Christopher C. Raymond and great-grandchildren, Deante Smiley, Karen Smiley and Ellaria Cleef.



A Memorial service will be held at Immanuel Community Church, 5 Grover St. Concord on Sat., March 9, 2019 at 2:30PM.



In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to either the Immanuel Community Church or the NH Federation for the Blind.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Donald B. Little, 84, of Concord passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 2, 2019 at Concord Hospital.He was born on August 18th, 1934 in Webster, NH the son of Robert and Evelyn (Ames) Little.Donald moved to Concord in his adult years where he resided. He loved his family with all his heart. Donald enjoyed reading his books printed in braille, listening to Country Music and the Old Time Gospel Hymns. He was a very devoted long-time member of the Immanuel Community Church, Concord-Pineconia Grange #322 and the NH Federation for the Blind.Donald was the proud owner of Don's Lunch many years ago where he sold lunches in the state buildings to the state workers. He was a devoted Christian and was loved by anyone and everyone he met during his life time. In return he gave back unconditional love to those he met. He will greatly be missed.Donald was predeceased by his wife, Julia Little and his siblings, Rufus, Hollis, Ernest and Marjorie Little.Members of his family include his daughter, Tina Smiley; niece, Zoie Little; nephew, Robert Little; grandchildren, Shante J. Raymond, Tabitha L. Raymond, Julie E. Smiley, David R. Smiley and Christopher C. Raymond and great-grandchildren, Deante Smiley, Karen Smiley and Ellaria Cleef.A Memorial service will be held at Immanuel Community Church, 5 Grover St. Concord on Sat., March 9, 2019 at 2:30PM.In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to either the Immanuel Community Church or the NH Federation for the Blind.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the Little family. Funeral Home Bennett Funeral Home

209 North Main street

Concord , NH 033015048

(603) 225-3517 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close