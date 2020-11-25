1/
Donald C. Gordon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald C. Gordon passed away on November 20, 2020 at his home at Pine Rock Manner, Warner NH. He was born on April 27, 1941 to Clifford R. Gordon and Regina (Carignan) Gordon in Laconia, NH. He worked as a Supervisor for Paige Belting, and enjoyed leather working. He married Nancy (Eastman) Gordon, and enjoyed 48 years with her until her passing in 2008.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and found happiness in spending time at their camp in Franklin, NH.

Donald is survived by his two daughters, Karen and husband Earl Schoonmaker of Loudon, and Kathy and husband Edward Arcikowski or Oakham, MA; grandson Earl Schoonmaker IV, his wife Abigail, and their daughter Scarlet of Salisbury, NH; granddaughter Allison Schoonmaker of Belmont, NH; grandsons Samuel and Joshua Arcikowski of Oakham, MA; and his maternal aunt Jeanne Noyes of Laconia, NH.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in the memory of Donald Gordon to the NH Fish and Game Dept. ATTN: Business Division, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord NH 03301.

Bennett Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved