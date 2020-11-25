Donald C. Gordon passed away on November 20, 2020 at his home at Pine Rock Manner, Warner NH. He was born on April 27, 1941 to Clifford R. Gordon and Regina (Carignan) Gordon in Laconia, NH. He worked as a Supervisor for Paige Belting, and enjoyed leather working. He married Nancy (Eastman) Gordon, and enjoyed 48 years with her until her passing in 2008.



He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and found happiness in spending time at their camp in Franklin, NH.



Donald is survived by his two daughters, Karen and husband Earl Schoonmaker of Loudon, and Kathy and husband Edward Arcikowski or Oakham, MA; grandson Earl Schoonmaker IV, his wife Abigail, and their daughter Scarlet of Salisbury, NH; granddaughter Allison Schoonmaker of Belmont, NH; grandsons Samuel and Joshua Arcikowski of Oakham, MA; and his maternal aunt Jeanne Noyes of Laconia, NH.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in the memory of Donald Gordon to the NH Fish and Game Dept. ATTN: Business Division, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord NH 03301.



Bennett Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store