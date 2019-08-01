Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Cassidy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald 'Cass' Cassidy, 82, of Concord, passed away at his home on July 30, 2019.



Donald was born in Manchester, NH and lived in Concord.



Son of the late George and Catherine (Gelinas) Cassidy, he is predeceased by his sister, Pauline Reynolds and survived by his sister Doris Phaneuf. He is also survived by his wife, Nancy, and his dog, Olive; four children, Catherine Lacroix of Bow, James Cassidy of Manchester, Joan Cassidy of Thousand Oaks, California, John Cassidy of Weare; four step children Megan Hoskins of Manchester, Carrie Cruess of Bedford, MaryAnn MacNicholas of Hopkinton, and Michael Cassidy of Concord. He also had 17 loving grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.



Don loved the Concord community. As a business owner of Sullivan News, he distributed newspapers and laughter everywhere that he went. For several decades, Don coached men's softball teams and Little League baseball. In 2006, he was inducted into the All-Star Edition of "Who's Who in Babe Ruth League." He was always willing to help those in need and loved cribbage, horse racing, gardening, baking brownies and watching any sport that contained a ball.



Donald Cassidy was a beloved husband, father, coach, business owner, and friend and cribbage partner.



A gathering will be held to remember Don on Saturday, from 1-4pm at the Hotel Concord, 11 S Main St, Concord, NH.

